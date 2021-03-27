SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 775,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in AAR by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

AIR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $42.88. 363,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,494. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIR shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other AAR news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $102,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

