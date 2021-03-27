SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $660,000 in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 660,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,320,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,131,000 after buying an additional 469,889 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 31,347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 470.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 257,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 285,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

NYSE NCLH traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,412,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,466,443. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.87.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

