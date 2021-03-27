SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $986,000 in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 986,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000. L Brands accounts for 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of L Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,543,596 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,406,000 after buying an additional 315,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 205.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after buying an additional 1,115,800 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of L Brands by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 44,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 17,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of LB traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,467,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,693. L Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of -78.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.09.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L Brands from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.