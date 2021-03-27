SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 667,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Reinsurance Group of America at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 451,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after acquiring an additional 41,730 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 101,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after buying an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 9,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the third quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.92. 408,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,678. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.99 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

