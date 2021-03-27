SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 819,543 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000. Dycom Industries comprises about 0.6% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 2.57% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 520.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,977,000 after purchasing an additional 499,507 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $41,083,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,422,000 after buying an additional 16,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DY shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

NYSE:DY traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 51,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $4,469,853.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,150,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.