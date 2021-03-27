Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Up 302.2% in March

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 302.2% from the February 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after acquiring an additional 119,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $150.16. 464,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,672. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.57. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit