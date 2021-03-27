Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Short Interest Up 302.2% in March

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, an increase of 302.2% from the February 28th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 742,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 37,335 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,627,000 after acquiring an additional 119,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $150.16. 464,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,672. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.57. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $105.36 and a 52-week high of $157.70.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

