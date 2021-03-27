Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $41.64 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.70 or 0.03061932 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 152.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 635,502,143 coins and its circulating supply is 311,771,803 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

