SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.25 on April 15th

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th.

SSSS stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a 12-month low of $4.89 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1,249.39%. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

In other SuRo Capital news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,411,788.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $565,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at $41,392,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSSS. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SuRo Capital in a research note on Sunday, March 7th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

