sUSD (SUSD) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One sUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $142.92 million and $11.82 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00020872 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00047914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $345.07 or 0.00617933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00065083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023014 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 tokens. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

