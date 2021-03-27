SVB Leerink Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.49) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.54). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.30) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

RLMD opened at $32.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $534.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. Relmada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.20).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 59,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares during the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,042.03, for a total value of $6,388,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,502,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maged Shenouda sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $75,117.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,405.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,287 shares of company stock worth $8,202,051. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

