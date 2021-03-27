Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 2,761.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%.

Shares of SYBX opened at $3.73 on Friday. Synlogic has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

