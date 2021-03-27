Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Update

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of TISCY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. Taisei has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Get Taisei alerts:

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Taisei from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.