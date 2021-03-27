Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 33,443 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 43,462 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 124,647 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $200.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $4,128,843 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

