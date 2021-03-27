Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $61,000 Investment in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 199,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

WETF opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $952.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

