TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the February 28th total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TMVWY opened at $21.34 on Friday. TeamViewer has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $30.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.15.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.