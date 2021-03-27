Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $5.94.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
