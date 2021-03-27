Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 1,566.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIAIY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,542. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.29. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $5.94.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

