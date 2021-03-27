Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.02

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 (NYSE:TDI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.02 and traded as low as $25.49. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. SR NT 2045 shares last traded at $25.51, with a volume of 3,378 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

