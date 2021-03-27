Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,573 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tellurian were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 389,356 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tellurian by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 440,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $904.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TELL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.