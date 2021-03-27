Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.56.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $2.34 on Friday. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The firm has a market cap of $904.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,471,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 492,843 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 440,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

