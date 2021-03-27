Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TLS. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.63.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $37.71 on Friday. Telos has a 52-week low of $18.08 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

