TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Buys Shares of 75,000 Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:TVACU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. III Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,048,000.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.71. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Valencia, California.

