TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BCLS Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Get BCLS Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:BLSA opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA).

Receive News & Ratings for BCLS Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCLS Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.