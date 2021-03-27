TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUNEU. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $3,383,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,100,000.

Shares of Dune Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

