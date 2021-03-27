The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,032 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $18,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANDE shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

ANDE stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $30.83. The firm has a market cap of $973.40 million, a P/E ratio of -413.00 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

