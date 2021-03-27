The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.43.

Shares of HSY opened at $159.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $159.29.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Analyst Recommendations for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit