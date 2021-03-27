The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.43.

Shares of HSY opened at $159.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The Hershey has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $159.29.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The Hershey’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $481,957.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $2,855,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

