The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) Short Interest Update

The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 820.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRL. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The New Ireland Fund during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 165,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 142,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 6,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,892. The New Ireland Fund has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $11.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.79.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Bank of Ireland Asset Management (U.S.) Limited. It is managed by Kleinwort Benson Investors International Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Ireland. It seeks to invest in growth stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

