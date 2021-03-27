The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $528,594.55. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 267.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG traded up $6.05 on Monday, reaching $241.42. The company had a trading volume of 460,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,935. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.03 and a 200-day moving average of $192.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $97.96 and a one year high of $250.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.