Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.50 Million

Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce sales of $17.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.55 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $19.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $131.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.34 million to $261.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $170.64 million, with estimates ranging from $109.57 million to $296.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.