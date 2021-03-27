Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.50 Million

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to announce sales of $17.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.55 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $19.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $131.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.34 million to $261.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $170.64 million, with estimates ranging from $109.57 million to $296.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TBPH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.94. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.17.

In related news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 8,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 343,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 90,026 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 17,316 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 23,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 551,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after buying an additional 139,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit