Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Lifted to “Overweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has $520.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q1 2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $525.85.

NYSE TMO opened at $460.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $270.30 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $465.58 and its 200 day moving average is $469.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $2,336,640,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,022,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,065,847,000 after buying an additional 686,768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,504,221 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,742,475,000 after buying an additional 624,512 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $156,804,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

