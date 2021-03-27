ThoreCoin (THR) Trading Down 7.2% This Week

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for about $10,695.96 or 0.19494582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $927.19 million and approximately $31,755.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00058407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00232591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.33 or 0.00875454 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00050433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00074924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00031271 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s genesis date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.