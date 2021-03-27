TIG Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS FLACU opened at $10.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.71. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.