TIG Advisors LLC Invests $414,000 in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Qell Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QELL. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,983,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,263,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $2,938,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Qell Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,061,000.

Shares of Qell Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83.

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

