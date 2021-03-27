TIG Advisors LLC Sells 9,583 Shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC)

TIG Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SOAC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,583 shares during the quarter. TIG Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOAC. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,514,000. 41.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOAC stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82. Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.72.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

