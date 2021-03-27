TokenPay (TPAY) Trading Up 22.8% This Week

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0512 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $110,120.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,060.27 or 0.99894609 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00033144 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010895 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00083488 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001383 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001803 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

