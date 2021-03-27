Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 130 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after buying an additional 840,428 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Seagen by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,897,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.67. 1,182,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,162. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.23 and a 1-year high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.36.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.58 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $4,277,906.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,059 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,154 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Seagen from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.43.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

