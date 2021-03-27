Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PayPal by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,534,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total value of $19,661,015.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $6.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.03. 8,217,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,855,958. The stock has a market cap of $282.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.49.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

