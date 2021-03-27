Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 88.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in Square by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Square by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Square by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.95.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.29, for a total value of $22,429,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,168,036 shares of company stock valued at $270,723,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded up $5.13 on Friday, hitting $213.60. 9,196,199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,733,678. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 339.05, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.92 and its 200 day moving average is $207.33. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

