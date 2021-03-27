Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bright Horizons Family Solutions accounts for 1.4% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,374,694.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 239,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,784,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total transaction of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,770,107.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,256 shares of company stock worth $9,832,867 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.58. The stock had a trading volume of 151,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,392. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 136.24, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

