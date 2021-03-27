Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the period. S&P Global accounts for approximately 2.3% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $8.25 on Friday, reaching $359.55. 1,152,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,494. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.05. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.11 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $407.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.23.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

