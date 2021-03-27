TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 863.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 9,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,909,400.00. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $213.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.91. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $59.09 and a one year high of $224.89.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $721.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Zacks Investment Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TopBuild from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.53.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, shower enclosures, closet shelving, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.