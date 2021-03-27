Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $87.11

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$87.11 and traded as high as C$94.58. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$94.40, with a volume of 127,119 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on TIH. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries to C$96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$91.50 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$98.00.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.56. The company has a market cap of C$7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 30.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$91.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$87.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.13%.

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.25, for a total transaction of C$298,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$93,250. Insiders have sold a total of 7,700 shares of company stock worth $717,485 in the last three months.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.