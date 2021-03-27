Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Increased to Buy at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelzoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Travelzoo stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $185.26 million, a P/E ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.08. Travelzoo has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The information services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 246.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelzoo will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Travelzoo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

