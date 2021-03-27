Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives $14.46 Average PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCNGF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Tricon Residential stock remained flat at $$10.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. 45,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Analyst Recommendations for Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF)

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit