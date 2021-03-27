Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives $14.46 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.46.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCNGF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Tricon Residential stock remained flat at $$10.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. 45,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,313. Tricon Residential has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.01.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.