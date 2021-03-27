Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Enbridge (TSE:ENB) a C$51.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$51.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB upped their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Enbridge to C$54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$52.07.

Get Enbridge alerts:

TSE:ENB opened at C$46.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.53.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$40.94 per share, with a total value of C$409,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,613,036.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.