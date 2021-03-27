Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Twilio by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Twilio by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO traded down $7.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.79. 2,497,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322,864. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 10.94 and a quick ratio of 10.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.42, for a total value of $19,028,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total value of $650,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.