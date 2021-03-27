Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Two Rivers Water & Farming (OTCMKTS:TURV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,533,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS TURV opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Two Rivers Water & Farming has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.26.

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company Profile

Two Rivers Water & Farming Company owns a portfolio of water rights in the Arkansas River Basin in southeastern Colorado. It operates through Greenhouse and Water segments. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed a total of 6,265 acres of land. It also develops and leases greenhouses and warehouses.

