UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

