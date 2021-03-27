UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LNSTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of LNSTY stock opened at $24.75 on Wednesday. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $35.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.81.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

