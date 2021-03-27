UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Short Interest Update

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 3,806.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

UDG Healthcare stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. UDG Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get UDG Healthcare alerts:

UDG Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for UDG Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDG Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.