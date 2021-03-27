UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) Short Interest Update

UDG Healthcare plc (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 3,806.7% from the February 28th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
UDG Healthcare stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. UDG Healthcare has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
UDG Healthcare Company Profile
