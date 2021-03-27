Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2021

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Umicore has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Umicore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umicore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit