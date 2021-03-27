Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Update

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 91.3% from the February 28th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 910,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of UMICY stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. Umicore has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

UMICY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

