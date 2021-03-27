Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the February 28th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 583,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $98,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,686 shares in the company, valued at $953,996.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Unisys by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Unisys by 20.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UIS opened at $25.89 on Friday. Unisys has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $27.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

